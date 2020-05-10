80-year-old man sexually assaults woman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 80-year-old man was detained by Banjara Hills police on Saturday for sexually assaulting a woman. The police questioned the suspect and his family in connection with the incident. While the police remained tight-lipped about the issue, sources said that the woman was provided accommodation by the suspect at Road No 12 during the lockdown.

When she was alone, the man forced himself on her. The woman, who managed to escape from him, immediately filed a plaint with the Banjara Hills police. Sources said that the police may ask the victim to undergo medical examination.