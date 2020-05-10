Woman helps cops bust sex racket run by husband in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tip-off by a woman helped Rachakonda police bust a sex racket run by her husband at their home in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday. The accused Raghavendra Reddy is still at large. Vanasthalipuram Inspector A Venkataiah said that Reddy started the sex racket after the announcement of the lockdown.

The police rescued three women and arrested one person named Anthireddy Anilreddy, who is the vice-chairman of Bolarum municipality, and another person identified as Dixit, a techie working with an MNC in Hyderabad.

According to the police, Raghavendra’s wife approached them on Saturday claiming that he has been physically and mentally harassing her since their wedding. She also accused him of adultery. Reddy has been bringing vulnerable women to their home and sending them off to his clients, she said. Based on the woman’s tip off, the police raided their house. They are on the lookout for Reddy.