STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire at Hyderabad's Krishna Children’s Hospital: Narrow escape for kids

Four infants and their attendants evacuated to a nearby hospital before the fire fighters arrived

Published: 12th May 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

A firefighter inspects the Krishna Children’s Hospital at Nampally

A firefighter inspects the Krishna Children’s Hospital at Nampally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four infants, who were undergoing treatment at Krishna Children’s Hospital at Nampally, had a narrow escape from a pre-dawn fire accident in the building on Monday. According to sources, the incident happened at around 2:30 am.

The infants and their attendants were evacuated to a nearby private hospital before the fire-fighting team reached the spot. As the incident happened while everyone was asleep, those who were in the hospital did not realize that a fire had broken out until the inmates started suffocating due to the thick fumes of smoke inside the packed building.

The fire reportedly broke out in the spacious hall of the hospital and was put off before it spread to the other parts of the hospital. The beds made out of coconut coir helped the flames to spread fast. The post-natal ward, where the infants were resting, remained intact.

“Rather than the fire, it was the thick fumes of smoke that panicked the inmates. Soon after reaching the spot, we shattered the glass panes to vent out smoke,” said Chandrashekar, the Assembly fire station officer.

Short circuit?
According to State Assembly fire station officer Chandrashekar, the fire fighters suspect the source of the fire to be an electrical short-circuit. In last October, a similar fire accident which occurred at the post-natal ward of the Shine Children’s Hospital in LB Nagar had claimed the life of an infant

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna Children’s Hospital Hyderabad hospital fire
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp