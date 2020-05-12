STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based Truepush believes in pushing the right info

Everyone is looking up for information on how the virus has affected everyone globally and locally and taking certain steps that help in stopping the virus and safeguarding human life.

Ravi Vaka, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Truepush

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Ever wondered how a revolving cube with the latest figures in your city shows up while you are reading news on COVID-19 figures? Well that’s what push notifications are about,” says Ravi Vaka, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Truepush, a free-forever push notifications company for web and mobile. Started off with a team of five, the Hyderabad-based Truepush which was launched in January 2019 has been working towards ‘pushing’ the information we want, especially during the lockdown.

Everyone is looking up for information on how the virus has affected everyone globally and locally and taking certain steps that help in stopping the virus and safeguarding human life. These websites are continuously updating their users through push notifications.

Using push notifications from tools such as Truepush, real-time updates are being sent out easily, updating the users about the survival rate of the disease, death toll, active cases etc. The info is based on the country, region, etc. which can be pushed out to the region’s specific users, where audience segmentation features from Truepush play a crucial role here. As per G2, Truepush is among the world’s top six push notifications platforms and sends 200 million notifications on a daily basis through 15,000+ developers and marketers.

“This tool is now integrated with numerous websites every day, which in turn increases the net number of notifications that Truepush sends, on a daily basis. Websites having traffic of more than millions (along with newly built websites having less traffic) are using it effectively, for their website customer engagement, and making this tool a must-have for engaging daily website v i s i t o r s,” he adds.coronaviruslivestats.live, ncov2019.live, and https:// covid19odisha.com/ are among those websites that they has worked with, to give effective results, adds Ravi. Express Features

