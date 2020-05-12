STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad students who were to travel abroad in a fix amid COVID-19 fears

Owing to the lockdown which will delay admission to varsities, they fear losing a year

Published: 12th May 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:08 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from Hyderabad, who were to travel to the US, the UK and Australia for higher education, have been worried over losing a year. Many of them, who have applied for spring entry for their courses, were about to leave India when Covid-19 hit the country and the subsequent lockdown delayed their departure.

“For this September, I received offer letter from the university that I had applied for and I was ready with my IELTS score. But I cannot apply for a visa now as the admissions have been postponed,” said Mukund, an engineering student from the city, who had applied for a course in the UK. “I was in the middle of taking a loan and suddenly, everything came at a halt. I do not want to waste a year,” he said.

The story is not any different when it comes to other students in the city. Those who have applied for loans and scholarships have been on the edge as admissions have come to a standstill. “Admissions into all major universities across the world start during this time of the year. Many students still have their applications under process,” said Kiran Kumar, an education counsellor from a private educational organisation offering student seats in universities.

On the other hand, the city students who went abroad just before the pandemic outbreak feel helpless. The students from Hyderabad, who went to the USA in January and February, have no clue what to do next. “I came here with the fee for the first semester. I could not get any job till now. If this continues, I will have to starve or ask my parents for more money. Also, I will not be able to pay the fee for the next semester,” said Kevin, a student who reached the US in January.“Some of the immigrants got menial jobs, which are not so safe in these days. I do not know what will happen if this continues,” he said.

An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

