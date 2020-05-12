Hyderabad students who were to travel abroad in a fix amid COVID-19 fears

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from Hyderabad, who were to travel to the US, the UK and Australia for higher education, have been worried over losing a year. Many of them, who have applied for spring entry for their courses, were about to leave India when Covid-19 hit the country and the subsequent lockdown delayed their departure.

“For this September, I received offer letter from the university that I had applied for and I was ready with my IELTS score. But I cannot apply for a visa now as the admissions have been postponed,” said Mukund, an engineering student from the city, who had applied for a course in the UK. “I was in the middle of taking a loan and suddenly, everything came at a halt. I do not want to waste a year,” he said.

The story is not any different when it comes to other students in the city. Those who have applied for loans and scholarships have been on the edge as admissions have come to a standstill. “Admissions into all major universities across the world start during this time of the year. Many students still have their applications under process,” said Kiran Kumar, an education counsellor from a private educational organisation offering student seats in universities.

On the other hand, the city students who went abroad just before the pandemic outbreak feel helpless. The students from Hyderabad, who went to the USA in January and February, have no clue what to do next. “I came here with the fee for the first semester. I could not get any job till now. If this continues, I will have to starve or ask my parents for more money. Also, I will not be able to pay the fee for the next semester,” said Kevin, a student who reached the US in January.“Some of the immigrants got menial jobs, which are not so safe in these days. I do not know what will happen if this continues,” he said.