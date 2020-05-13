A virtual feast for the eyes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A virtual photo exhibition cum sale ‘Donate Through Photography’ showcasing works of 26 acclaimed photo artists right from 18th century till date is being conducted online. Four to seven images of each of the artists is on display. A total of 126 images are up for sale. The photo show, is curated by and is the brainchild of Bandi V Ramana from Rajan’s School of Photography and Photo Circle, Hyderabad and Srikanth Alle. It went online on April 28 and will run till the end of the month.

The photo artists include reputed names such as Raja Deen Dayal (1844 – 1910), TNA Perumal (1932 - 2017), Masood Hussain and Saurabh Chatterjee. “Once the purchase is made, an Archival Inkjet Print, which has a life of 200 years, will be dispatched to the buyer after the lockdown eases,” says Ramana.

The pictures are divided in two categories and priced at `7,500 and `5,000.

“Painting and sculpture exhibitions and sales are being conducted online, so we thought why not for photographs as well,” says Ramana. He adds, “We are getting a very good response and the sales are also slowly picking up.” All the picture prints have been donated by the artists and the proceeds from the sale will be donated to Telangana CM’s Relief Fund. To access the exhibit, visit, www.rsphyd.com/covid19.