STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad theatres prepare for trial screening  

They are planning to set up disinfection tunnels while observing the physical distance protocols set by the government,” explains a source. 

Published: 13th May 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

A group of theatre owners from Hyderabad are preparing to host trial screening of films after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. A source on condition of anonymity informed Cinema Express that they are working on a plan to decide how they reopen the theatres once the operations resume. “To reduce/avoid physical contact, the managements of several theatres in the city including Sudarshan 35mm (RTC X Roads) are considering ways to change their existing seating arrangements to minimize the spread of the Covid-19.

They are planning to set up disinfection tunnels while observing the physical distance protocols set by the government,” explains a source. For the time being, the theatre owners prefer re-releasing old films than opting for new releases. “We are considering re-release of several blockbusters like Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Bheeshma among others to analyse footfalls across a few cinema theatres.

We will record the theatrical footage on a daily basis for a week and send it along with other details to the producers, who in turn submit that report to the government for formulating new guidelines,” the source adds. With cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav hinting that the film, television shootings and post-production works would likely to resume in June, this is going to be a welcome move from the theatre owners too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp