Hyderabad theatres prepare for trial screening  

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

A group of theatre owners from Hyderabad are preparing to host trial screening of films after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. A source on condition of anonymity informed Cinema Express that they are working on a plan to decide how they reopen the theatres once the operations resume. “To reduce/avoid physical contact, the managements of several theatres in the city including Sudarshan 35mm (RTC X Roads) are considering ways to change their existing seating arrangements to minimize the spread of the Covid-19.

They are planning to set up disinfection tunnels while observing the physical distance protocols set by the government,” explains a source. For the time being, the theatre owners prefer re-releasing old films than opting for new releases. “We are considering re-release of several blockbusters like Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Bheeshma among others to analyse footfalls across a few cinema theatres.

We will record the theatrical footage on a daily basis for a week and send it along with other details to the producers, who in turn submit that report to the government for formulating new guidelines,” the source adds. With cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav hinting that the film, television shootings and post-production works would likely to resume in June, this is going to be a welcome move from the theatre owners too.