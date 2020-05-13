TEDx Hyderabad to host its first virtual edition on May 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TEDx Hyderabad has announced its first ever virtual edition of TEDx Hyderabad. The theme of the virtual event is ‘Resilience’, exploring ideas and shining the spotlight on leaders that inspire us to remain positive in challenging times. The speakers include Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Minister of MA&UD, Industries and IT&C, Government of Telangana; Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad; and Sindhoora Yalla, Interaction Designer, among others. TEDxHyerabad is a non-profit organisation devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers.

The event which will take place on May 24 will also feature nine speakers from diverse backgrounds such as governance, economy and business, mental health, gender and diversity along with two cultural performances. The speakers at this virtual talk will connect and communicate with 1,000 plus participants who will join virtually from all over the globe to share their inspiring stories. All speakers will share their perspectives and personal stories of resilience that helped them overcome the difficulties and become what they are today. Each speaker will get nine minutes to share their story with the audience in the three-hour event. There will be a special showcase of a short film on migrant labourers.

The tickets are priced `750 and good Samaritans tickets priced at `10,000. The event will be hosted online from 3 pm to 6 pm. The proceeds from the event after expenses will go towards supporting migrant labour. The event will offer a preview of the new world (post-Covid) – which will be largely a virtual world,” said Viiveck Verma, curator, TEDx Hyderabad. “The idea is to inspire people to redefine their personal benchmarks and overcome obstacles in these difficult times,” said Dr Anthony Vipin Das, TED senior fellow and co-organizer, TEDx Hyderabad. The event is managed by the members of a not-for-profit society – SAHE (Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour). SAHE is also involved in several community driven projects in Hyderabad.