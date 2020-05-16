STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: Shopping malls tell customers about the new 'normal' in Hyderabad

Shoppers Stop, a fashion and beauty destination in Hyderabad, released a video reassuring customers on the precautionary steps taken to ensure a healthy and safe shopping experience.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As stores open in green zones, shopping malls are letting their customers about the new normal.

With the stores opening in green zones customers can now shop at stores while adhering to safety norms.

Among the safety measures taken are mandatory registration of all employees and customers with Arogya Sethu App, health check-ups for all staff, customer are associates handle all products only while equipped with masks and gloves, sanitisers available at every floor, no baggage to avoid contamination, social distancing to be observed inside stores, sanitisation of all garments from the trial room, contactless payments with e-bills, contactless delivery, sanitization of warehouses as per WHO guidelines including returned and exchanged products will be sanitized and steam ironed to prevent spread of virus.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp