STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Locked down Hyderabad residents fall prey to cyberfrauds

Several people in Hyderabad, spread across three police commissionerates, have lost a whopping Rs 3.49 crore to cyberfrauds during the lockdown between March 22 and April 30.

Published: 16th May 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman in her mid-50s, who lost her son in a road accident recently, received around Rs 9 lakh as insurance cover. But she lost all the money to a cyber fraud, when criminals cheated her by offering a gift parcel from abroad as bait.

Hers is not the only case. Several people in Hyderabad, spread across three police commissionerates, have lost a whopping Rs 3.49 crore to cyberfrauds during the lockdown between March 22 and April 30. While crime on a whole has witnessed a drastic fall during the lockdown, there is no let-up in cybercrimes.  

Another such incident is of a Cyberabad businessman who lost Rs 10 lakh to criminals who trapped him with a KYC upgradation bait.

“A majority of these frauds happen through phone messages or links in the name of Covid-19. People who are hungry for information about Covid-19 click on such links or open such messages and end up being swindled,” says ACP, Cybercrimes, Cyberabad Ch Y Srinivas. An advisory has also been issued about fake links of the AarogyaSetu app, he adds.

Frauds executed by Delhi-based call centres, like job and visa frauds have decreased, but those related to matrimonials, gifts, alcohol home delivery and ‘winning the lottery’ are continuing during the lockdown.

“The number of cases reported has come down, but people are falling prey to the same types of frauds and losing their money,” says ACP Cybercrimes, Hyderabad, KVM Prasad. S Harinath, ACP Cybercrimes, Rachakonda states that people are not too busy during the lockdown. They tend to respond to unknown calls or messages immediately and land in the trap. 

Getting fooled

While crime, on the whole, has fallen during the lockdown, there is no let-up in cybercrimes.  Job and visa frauds have reduced. But many are falling prey to fake matrimonial ads, gift schemes, alcohol delivery or ‘lottery wins’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Cyberfraud
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp