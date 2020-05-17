Harassed by husband, pregnant woman in Hyderabad hangs self at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset with her husband for not allowing her to go to her parents’ place, a pregnant woman committed suicide at Rajendranagar on Saturday. The woman, Sajida Begum (28), hanged herself. Her parents allege Sajida was being tortured by her husband Younus Khan and therefore took the extreme step.

According to the Rajendranagar police, the couple were married nine years ago and have three daughters and a son. While Younus Khan runs a pan shop, Sajida was a home-maker. She was pregnant with her fifth child. As her husband had been harassing her, she wanted to go to her parents.

But Younus did not allow her to leave. Sajida had called her mother on Friday describing her situation. Her mother had assured Sajida that she would convince Younus.

However, a depressed Sajida hanged herself on Saturday morning.