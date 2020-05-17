STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Chicago with 168 passengers arrives in Hyderabad 

All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of Hyderabad International Airport.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India's repatriation flight AI- 126, carrying 168 passengers from Chicago, USA arrived at Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday.

The flight landed at 4.45 am today and it reached Hyderabad from Chicago via Delhi.

Earlier on May 16, Air India repatriation flight AI 1839 carrying 121 passengers from Newark, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

India began from May 7 the phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad, due to various lockdown restrictions, under the Vande Bharat Mission.

