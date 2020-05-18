STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mammoth TIMS finally joins Covid-19 fight

 Some civil works are pending, but hospital to start admitting patients from today

Published: 18th May 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the dedicated Covid-19 centre at Gachibowli, will finally start treating patients from this week as directed by the State Health Department. But, there are a few civil works that are yet to be completed, such as laying oxygen lines on some floors and setting up the sewage system.  

Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, said, “From Monday, we will mostly be admitting the new Covid-19 positive cases at TIMS. The remaining civil works, such as functioning of the elevator, are nearly completed. Some medical infrastructure, too, is yet to be set up, for example the oxygen lines on some of the floors. But, apart from this, we are fully equipped to start operations at TIMS”.  The Health Department officials inspected the facility on Saturday. This comes after the department decided to follow the new ICMR guidelines of May 10 for discharging patients with mild or no symptoms at Gandhi Hospital. 

A source from TIMS said, “Once the patients start getting discharged from Gandhi Hospital, all the new patients will be directed to TIMS. The hospital currently has 30 doctors, 50 staff nurses, four lab technicians and four pharmacists. Two 108 ambulances will be available round the clock at the hospital”.
According to Dr Nagender, all the medical and nursing staff would be provided accommodation at nearby hotels, which have been booked especially for them.

The facility is currently being handled by the Osmania General Hospital administration and is supposed to have 50 ventilators, a 50-bed ICU and 750 general beds. It also has 36 rooms on every floor, with two beds in each room that are placed 12 feet apart to reduce contact between the patients. A total of 468 rooms will be made available, including large general wards. TIMS has a pantry, kitchen, dieticians and kitchen staff to serve patients fresh food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences TIMS TIMS covid 19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp