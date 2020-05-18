Mammoth TIMS finally joins Covid-19 fight

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the dedicated Covid-19 centre at Gachibowli, will finally start treating patients from this week as directed by the State Health Department. But, there are a few civil works that are yet to be completed, such as laying oxygen lines on some floors and setting up the sewage system.

Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, said, “From Monday, we will mostly be admitting the new Covid-19 positive cases at TIMS. The remaining civil works, such as functioning of the elevator, are nearly completed. Some medical infrastructure, too, is yet to be set up, for example the oxygen lines on some of the floors. But, apart from this, we are fully equipped to start operations at TIMS”. The Health Department officials inspected the facility on Saturday. This comes after the department decided to follow the new ICMR guidelines of May 10 for discharging patients with mild or no symptoms at Gandhi Hospital.

A source from TIMS said, “Once the patients start getting discharged from Gandhi Hospital, all the new patients will be directed to TIMS. The hospital currently has 30 doctors, 50 staff nurses, four lab technicians and four pharmacists. Two 108 ambulances will be available round the clock at the hospital”.

According to Dr Nagender, all the medical and nursing staff would be provided accommodation at nearby hotels, which have been booked especially for them.

The facility is currently being handled by the Osmania General Hospital administration and is supposed to have 50 ventilators, a 50-bed ICU and 750 general beds. It also has 36 rooms on every floor, with two beds in each room that are placed 12 feet apart to reduce contact between the patients. A total of 468 rooms will be made available, including large general wards. TIMS has a pantry, kitchen, dieticians and kitchen staff to serve patients fresh food.