STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Slew of real estate, quarrying projects get environment clearance in Hyderabad

At its first meeting since the Covid-19 lockdown, the SEIAA disposed of around 57 project proposals seeking environment clearances.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Almost all the projects were approved for the issuing of environmental clearances by the SEIAA.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to real estate developers and other business owners requiring environmental clearance to start their projects, the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) issued clearances to a slew of projects. 

At its first meeting since the Covid-19 lockdown, the SEIAA disposed of around 57 project proposals seeking environment clearances. The meeting was held on May 13 and 15, two months after the last one in March before the lockdown was clamped. 

Most of the projects lined up for the environmental clearances were either regarding real estate ventures in areas surrounding Hyderabad or stone and metal quarrying projects in the districts. A few steel units were also on the list, according to the minutes of the two meetings available in the public domain. 

Almost all the projects were approved for the issuing of environmental clearances by the SEIAA. Around nine proposals for mining of sand at Kothagudem from the Godavari river by the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation were also accorded environmental clearances. Most of the real estate ventures that were approved for environmental clearances were projects proposed in either Serilingampally mandal of the IT corridor area or in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, mainly in Quthbullapur, Bachupally and Gandimaisamma areas, along with requisite conditions.

57 projects seeking environment clearances disposed of by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority at its first meeting since the lockdown. Most of the projects were regarding real estate ventures 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEIAA State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority Telangana envvironmental clearance
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vijaykumar
    If the factories in China move to India
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp