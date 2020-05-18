Slew of real estate, quarrying projects get environment clearance in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to real estate developers and other business owners requiring environmental clearance to start their projects, the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) issued clearances to a slew of projects.

At its first meeting since the Covid-19 lockdown, the SEIAA disposed of around 57 project proposals seeking environment clearances. The meeting was held on May 13 and 15, two months after the last one in March before the lockdown was clamped.

Most of the projects lined up for the environmental clearances were either regarding real estate ventures in areas surrounding Hyderabad or stone and metal quarrying projects in the districts. A few steel units were also on the list, according to the minutes of the two meetings available in the public domain.

Almost all the projects were approved for the issuing of environmental clearances by the SEIAA. Around nine proposals for mining of sand at Kothagudem from the Godavari river by the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation were also accorded environmental clearances. Most of the real estate ventures that were approved for environmental clearances were projects proposed in either Serilingampally mandal of the IT corridor area or in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, mainly in Quthbullapur, Bachupally and Gandimaisamma areas, along with requisite conditions.

