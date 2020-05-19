Music to rap your head around

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To drive away your quarantine and lockdown blues is a new groovy track ‘Movin’ On’ by rap artist Blaazé featuring Karkidakam. Released on YouTube on March 16, this ‘house music’ track literally makes you get up and move, in your house, of course.

The music has been produced by DJ Saurabh Chandrashekar aka Karkidakam and the lyrics are by Blaazé. The track was composed before the pandemic, say the duo, but the video was shot recently. “We decided this was the right time as the lyrics are relevant and uplifting in times like these,” said they both.The interesting thing about the nearly six minute video is that it was shot in just a few hours with both Saurabh and Blaazé in different locations due to the lockdown norms.

“We decided to do it at around 6 pm and it was done in the next few hours,” says Blaazé, who studied music production in the city. “Both of us wanted a natural background and a black setting, so we went up on our terraces and shot it,” says Saurabh. “The black setting also helped in blending the visuals perfectly,” added Blaazé.

The video has been shot on a mobile phone camera and Blaazé has edited it.

“The beats and the vibe that comes with the song are just in the right space, not too aggressive, and neither too laid-back,” comments Blaazé. “The message we are hoping to get across is move on, life is a blessing, not a curse, we gotta make it work,” says he quoting a line from his rap. This is Blaazé 23rd video since the lockdown began. Check out ‘Movin’ On’ on YouTube channel-rblaaze.

Here’s a peek at the lyrics:

Every morning I awake and take a look out my window

Smile on my face as I feel the wind blow

Wanna know do you still feel material?

Or would you rather be looking for another scenario

Everybody that I meet be saying the same things

Working so hard everyday to get paid

However take a breath and pause for a second

Take a look at the world around you what do you reckon?

Like the colour of gold the sunshine is mine

The rainbow is here just for you and I

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi