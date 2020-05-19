STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, tune in to Facebook for classical music

Well-known city musician Jaywant Naidu, who plays the Hawaiian guitar, has been doing his bit to contribute to the online music scene during the lockdown.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:53 AM

Tabla and Sarangi, the classical musical instruments. (used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Online concerts and webinars are becoming the norm to provide people some respite from packed work-from-home schedules.

He says: "I have been organising live Facebook sessions which started with Qawwali by Ateeq Hussain Bandanawazi of Hyderabad on May 8.

I have hosted talks and performances by Wasifuddin Dagar, Rajendra Gangani, Rattan Mohan Sharma, Akhilesh Gundecha and others. The idea is to connect to the artiste community in these difficult times and also provide relief to the viewers who are stressed by what is happening in the world.

All these live sessions have together reached out to more than 75, 000 people. All performances are hosted on www.facebook. com/jaywantguitar.”

Here is a list of upcoming performances:

MAY 19, 8 PM
NS Manjunath fromBengaluru (drums)
Manjunath blends CarnaticClassical, Hindustani Classical, fusion and world music genres seamlessly.

MAY 20, 8 PM
Ruchira Kedar from Pune (Hindustani vocal)
Ruchira, from Gwalior-Jaipur gharana, is a disciple of Pandit
Ulhas Kashalkar and Girijaw.

MAY 21, 8 PM
Priyadarshini Kulkarni from Pune (Hindustani vocal)
Priyadarshini Kulkarni has been trained in the Guru- Shishya Parampara by Pandit Rajshekhar
Mansur and received guidance from Pandit Madhusudan Kanetkar.

MAY 22, 7:30 PM
Ajinkya Joshi from Pune (tabla)
Ajinkya has accompanied various artistes in India and has also toured Dubai, Abu
Dhabi, Canada and the USA for concerts.

MAY 23, 7:30 PM
Lokesh Anand from New Delhi (shehnai)
Lokesh has been playing the Shehnai since he was 10 years

