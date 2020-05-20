Getting spare parts for mobile phones an expensive affair now

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, many people who have had problems with their mobiles, but could not get it repaired because of the lockdown, crowded Jagdish Market in the city. But, soon they realised that the prices at the wholesale mobile market were no more the same, as the stock is limited.

“Why should I pay Rs 2,000 for a battery with no warranty I better buy a new phone,” said a customer who was getting out of a crowded mobile repair shop. Another customer, Anand Kumar, who was arguing with mobile repair technician said, “I came here for replacing broken screen and the technician is asking Rs 5,000 for the screen. He had quoted a price of Rs 1,500 before lockdown. At that time I did not carry enough money and now I cannot afford it.”



According to the mobile repair shop owners from Jagdish Market, new smartphone spare part stock has not arrived from China since January. A mobile accessory seller Obaid said, “I have not paid the rent of this shop since last two months. I will be asked to vacate the shop if I do not make enough money for paying the rent with the existing stock. Because we don’t know when the new stock will arrive.”