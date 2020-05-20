Paddy procured this season highest of all

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the oddities posed by the lockdown, the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) paddy procurement drive has surpassed the previous season’s total procurement record, thanks to the irrigation projects taken up by the State government.

The Civil Supplies department has procured 47.97 LMC as on Tuesday, against the 47 LMC procured in the previous season.



In fact, the figures are the highest in any given season in the history of Telangana’s paddy procurement. The government spent Rs 8,796 crore for the same.