STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Takeaways from geniuses who survived quarantine

The world has survived several calamities and so have the greats of the civilisation. Lessons from the history book that seem so relevant during the Covid-19 times

Published: 20th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

William Shakespeare

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world is still breathing even though the Covid-19 pandemic is tearing it apart. But it has lived past its agony as have its people across different timelines and geographies. 
The known history of pandemics goes back to Antonine Plague that began in 165 AD that spread in Egypt, Asia Minor, Greece, and Italy claiming more than five million lives as it’s said to have started from Mesopotamia as soldiers returning to Rome brought it with them.

And then around 100 years ago came the Spanish Flu killing 500 million people across the world. In between these deadly diseases lie other timelines darkened with Black Death which lasted from October 1347 to 1352. This bubonic plague ravaged all hamlets and towns in Europe claiming a third of the population of the continent. But there were people, who survived, worked and lived not just to tell the tale but also to offer the world fruit they reaped from the hard labour utilised during the hard and quiet quarantine times. 

In the summer of 1606, a deadly plague ravaged England. In the same year, celebrated English playwright-poet William Shakespeare wrote ‘King Lear’, which is one of the saddest tragedies ever written. The plague appears in shadows between the plots. During that time public places were closed, the streets were deserted, there were several deaths and church bells gloomily tolling to announce the innumerable funerals added to the bleakness. 

Much before that in 1592 there was another plague outbreak which made Shakespeare turn more to poetry. He wrote the famous long narrative poem ‘Venus and Adonis’ during the six-month lockdown period. 
It was in 1630s that an outbreak of plague in Italy saw the legendary astronomer, mathematician and physicist Galileo Galilei work deeply on his research of the cosmic world. He is said to have lived on a diet of honey and dried fruits, which very actually mixed with medicines, secretly sent by his daughter while he was under house arrest.

That spring, he was in Rome arranging for the publication of his controversial work ‘Dialogue of the Two World Systems’, parts of which were published in Florence and Rome. The plague led to the restriction on transport and a few copies reached to the Catholic elite of Rome. Pope Urban VIII was exasperated which led to the ban on the book and the astronomer was summoned to be tried in the court. He made a pleading that the trial be done in his home city Florence. The 69-year-old is said to have written in a letter to his nephew in 1633 before his trial: “If neither my advanced age, nor my many physical conditions, neither the afflictions of my mind, nor the length of the journey in this present suspected time of tribulations [plague] are enough to stay the Tribunal .

then I will undertake this journey.”  While Galileo faced a turbulent quarantine period riddled with trials and poor health, a few years later in 1665 in England Issac Newton redefined the world of science with his discoveries. The Great Plague of London had begun and he was a student at Trinity College, Cambridge University. After getting his undergraduate degree, he had to return to the farm of Woolsthorpe Manor, his family owned. The 23-year-old, during that time period, helped develop calculus writing series of papers on the same. He invested his time in the study of optics doing experiments and discovering that white light contains all the colours in the spectrum. And later, the iconic event of falling on an apple on the ground led to more experiments and research which culminated in 1687 as the law of universal gravitation published as the famous ‘Principia’, which completely changed the ideas of this world.

— Saima Afreen  saima @newindianexpress .com  @Sfreen
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp