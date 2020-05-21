Feeling lost? Talk to an expert on this app

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While coursing through life, all of us need expert advice from time to time. While you might argue Google has all the answers, it does not provide end-to-end solutions to any query. A Hyderabad-based app, UDo-Now, on the other hand, can connect you to experts who can help you take informed decisions. Whether it is career guidance or mental health counselling, this app founded by Teja Gudluru has mentors providing guidance in 13 verticals.

Talking to Express, Teja said: “With most of the country locked down, our app has been seeing a steady increase in downloads and usage. We have seen more than 20,000 downloads and over 300 experts signing up willing to make money by working from home. A lot of coaches and freelance trainers are using the app to video consult with their users and seamlessly make money.” Stating that mental health counselling is the most sought-after vertical during the pandemic, Teja added: “The other areas which are seeing an increasing demand are fitness and career counselling.

People who are worried about losing their jobs want to talk to coaches about other options. They also want to know how to say ‘no’ to their bosses when they are overworked. Another area seeing a large number of hits is overseas education. Students, who have been planning to study abroad, want to know what the future holds for them.” The app connects freelancers to a ready base of users. It gives them a medium to fix the rates for their own services, provide expertise via audio or video, and collect the fees seamlessly. The charges can vary from `200 to `10,000 per hour. There are many mentors on the app who provide counselling free too.

The experts and users can rate each other on the app. The other areas in which one can seek advice is pet behaviour, fashion and travel. Apart from offering counselling, one can also host webinars, music concerts, classes etc. “We do not record any session on our platform, nor do we store payment details. We have partnered with three payment gateways and transactions take place on their secured platforms,” added Teja.

