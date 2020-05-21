STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gandhi Hospital starts plasma therapy

As more number of citizens, who have recovered from Covid-19, come forward to donate their blood, Gandhi Hospital has started treating its first recipient through plasma therapy. 

Published: 21st May 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff shift an Army personnel from Jangaon, who has tested positive for Covid-19, to Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As more number of citizens, who have recovered from Covid-19, come forward to donate their blood, Gandhi Hospital has started treating its first recipient through plasma therapy. Speaking to Express, a senior doctor said, “Yes, one male patient has been put on the plasma therapy treatment and he is doing well currently.

Over four persons have donated blood till now, and one person is receiving treatment.”  The first batch of blood donation for plasma therapy was conducted in Gandhi Hospital on May 11. Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said, “It is a time consuming process, as it is not a normal blood donation procedure. It takes close to two-and-a-half hours, as the plasma has to be separated from the blood, which is why we can only perform the procedure on three to four persons daily.” Akhil, one of the earliest recovered patients, was the first person to donate his blood. 

He further explained, “The recipients will be identified and decided by ICMR. This is a research-cum-treatment procedure. Hence, ICMR will divide the patients into two groups - control and experimental group. One group will be given the plasma therapy and the other will be given normal symptomatic treatment that is being provided currently, to understand the results in comparison to the current treatment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plasma therapy COVID-19 Coronavirus Gandhi Hospital
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp