Hyderabad ORR to be thrown open from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Traffic Police will open the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for vehicular movement between 7 am to 7 pm from Thursday onwards. The decision was taken as per GO 68 as there has been an increase in regular traffic on roads in the city since the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

As per the officials, only goods and heavy vehicles will be allowed to move on the ORR, provided that they do not carry any passengers. Smaller vehicles will not be allowed to ply post the 7 pm curfew. The pre-existing rule prohibiting the entry of vehicles such as autos, two-wheelers, bicycles and even pedestrians, still stands.

The police further reiterated that those using the road must follow the speed limit. The maximum speed limit for the first two lanes adjacent to the central median is 100 kmph, and for the other lanes it is 80 kmph. “Any goods vehicle seen carrying passengers will not be allowed to move on the ORR, and such vehicles will be stopped and confiscated,” added Cyberabad Traffic DCP Vijay Kumar.