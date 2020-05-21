Hyderabad woman alleges COVID-19 positive husband 'missing' from hospital, authorities dismiss claim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking turn of events on late Wednesday night, a woman calling herself Allampally Madhavi claimed that her COVID-positive husband has been missing from Gandhi Hospital for several days.

The authorities have dismissed the fact and said that the man in question passed away on May 1 and was cremated by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with the family's knowledge.

On Wednesday night, a Twitter account by the name of Alampally Madhavi, claimed that her 42-year-old husband, Madhusudhan, has been missing from Gandhi Hospital.

She mentioned in the thread of tweets that the family is from Vanasthalipuram and multiple family members are COVID-19 positive.

However, the Twitter account is no more available and seems to have been deleted along with the thread of tweets.

However, responding to these allegations, Dr. Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said, "I would like to clarify the facts. Late Madhusudhan, aged 42 yrs, was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on 30/4/20, at 7:45 pm with a positive diagnosis of COVID, and as his condition was serious (bilateral pneumonia with ARDS), inspite of best efforts he could not be saved and expired on 1/5/20 at 6:03 pm. As per procedure, the family members were informed and according to a protocol the dead body of COVID patients are handed over to the police. They in turn hand over the body to the family. If the family is not coming forward for any reason, the cremation is done by the GHMC. In this case, also the body was handed over to police and signature of the police who handed over the body also taken. On enquiry, the body was cremated by GHMC. Later other family members were also admitted with COVID in Gandhi Hospital. All due procedures were followed, we sympathise with the family but it is wrong to defame the hospital and Doctors and other staff who are treating hundreds of COVID-19 cases risking their lives."

The police case sheet too shows that Madhusudhan was declared dead on May 1.

According to his case sheets from Gandhi Hospital, the 42-year-old had no history of hypertension or diabetes. However, he was found unconscious on May 1, at 5:30 pm, and doctors were unable to revive him.

He did not have any travel history.

Madhusudan was referred to Gandhi Hospital from King Koti's out-patient department, wherein he had reported for COVID symptoms like dry cough, on April 30.