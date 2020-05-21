KTR to inaugurate Level-1 Biodiversity flyover today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the first-level flyover at Biodiversity Junction on Thursday.

Built at a cost of `30.26 crore, the flyover runs along 690 metre and is 11.50 metre wide. The carriageway is three-lane and unidirectional, GHMC stated in a press release on Wednesday.

The project is a part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) to ease traffic congestion in the city’s IT corridor.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said, “Under the SRDP package-4 (`379 crore), GHMC has undertaken construction of multilevel grade separators at four junctions including the Biodiversity Junction, Mind Space Junction, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junctions.”