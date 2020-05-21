Touchology principles at beauty salon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Salon chain Green Trends Unisex Hair and Style said as it opens its 47 salons in Telangana on May 21, they would be following a slew of safety measures along with a strict appointment-only service under its safety guidelines with ‘Touchology’ principle in place while attending to customers. Deepak Praveen, COO, said, “More than 4,500 plus salon staff across the country have undergone rigorous training session on the new safety processes.” Every salon employee would undergo a temperature check every day, they will wear the day’s temperature on them to give assurance to the customer as well.

Among the changes are that any employee with fever, cough or cold would be given day off and medical checks would be done, service stations will have a distance of minimum two feet, appointment-based service, a ticketing system has been created where a client without entry into salon know the slot availability and can book the appointment directly. Entry for every client will be with temperature check, hand and foot sanitising, face mask.

All staff will wear face mask, use hand sanitisers before and after every service and usae disposable towels, disposable cutting sheets, and disposable aprons to ensure contactless services. They will also be shifting to a QR code-based digital rate card for contactless viewing. They will also be following the principles of touchology which are the Absent Touch (e-payments), The Shielded Touch (staff in protective gear), The Clean Touch (usage of sanitisers, The Healthy Touch (all staff screened/monitored) and the Isolated Touch (single-use product kits).