Hyderabad constable seek Rs 50 lakh insurance cover 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a Kulsumpura constable succumbed to Covid-19, there is a rising demand in the police force to increase their insurance cover to Rs 50 lakh. The Union government had in April made an amendment to the Epidemic Diseases Act and brought health officials under the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover.

The Telangana Police Officers Association has submitted a representation seeking benefits as per the amendment.

“In the Kulsumpura constable’s case, we have requested immediate financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the constable’s family as a special case,” said Association president Y Gopi.

Speaking to Express, an Inspector said that PPEs are not provided to policemen who take a suspected Covid patient to hospital.