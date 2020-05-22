Hyderabad police dies of COVID-19, DGP assures help to family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first fatality due to Covid-19 in the Police Department was reported in the city as a 40-year-old constable who was undergoing treatment at Gandhi General Hospital died on Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy expressed his grief over the sudden demise of the Kulsumpura constable. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. The government and the Telangana police will stand by and support the family in their hour of distress,” the DGP said.

The police community has been in shock following the constable’s demise. Officials have reviewed the health situation of staff within the department, and unit officers and other senior officers have been directed to monitor the mental and physical condition of every policemen.

Prajwala, a NGO working on child rights and women’s issues, has come forward to provide assistance for the constable’s children. Prajwala co-founder Sunita Krishnan stated that she would help the children with their education.

The constable had complained of having fever, cough and cold while he was performing lockdown duties. He was able to partially recover for a while, but his health condition deteriorated and he died while undergoing treatment, said officials. His family members, who are still under home quarantine, were shifted to a medical facility for further tests. They were also allowed to have a final look before the final rites were performed. The police officers have assured the family members in providing better amenities to the bereaved family members.