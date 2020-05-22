STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police dies of COVID-19, DGP assures help to family

The police community has been in shock following the constable’s demise.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

police illustration

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The first fatality due to Covid-19 in the Police Department was reported in the city as a 40-year-old constable who was undergoing treatment at Gandhi General Hospital died on Thursday.
Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy expressed his grief over the sudden demise of the Kulsumpura constable. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. The government and the Telangana police will stand by and support the family in their hour of distress,” the DGP said. 

The police community has been in shock following the constable’s demise. Officials have reviewed the health situation of staff within the department, and unit officers and other senior officers have been directed to monitor the mental and physical condition of every policemen. 

Prajwala, a NGO working on child rights and women’s issues, has come forward to provide assistance for the constable’s children. Prajwala co-founder Sunita Krishnan stated that she would help the children with their education. 

The constable had complained of having fever, cough and cold while he was performing lockdown duties. He was able to partially recover for a while, but his health condition deteriorated and he died while undergoing treatment, said officials. His family members, who are still under home quarantine, were shifted to a medical facility for further tests. They were also allowed to have a final look before the final rites were performed. The police officers have assured the family members in providing better amenities to the bereaved family members. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad covid death Hyderabad constable death COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp