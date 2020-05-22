Level-1 of Hyderabad's Biodiversity Flyover finally thrown open to public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the opening of Level-1 of the Biodiversity flyover on Thursday, the Package-IV of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) has been completed. Inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, the 690-metre-long flyover, built at a cost of Rs 30.26 crore, would ease traffic congestion at the Biodiversity Junction.

It will provide conflict-free movement, as well as relief to the traffic moving on the old Mumbai highway from Gachibowli to Mehidipatnam side (Raidurg). Later in the day, Rama Rao inspected the progress of work on three link roads.

Vehicles ply on the ORR after it was thrown open to the public on Thursday | R V K Rao

They include the slip road connecting Gachibowli main road to Khajaguda road through ESCI, Urdu University; the link road connecting Road No 45 at Jubilee Hills and old Mumbai highway through Nandi Hills; and a slip road connecting Road No 70 at Jubilee Hills to Road No 78.

The Package-IV was taken up under the Engineering, Procurement and Constructions (EPC) on turnkey basis at an estimated cost of Rs 370 crore.

AS ORR REOPENS, 28,000 vehicles PLY ON FIRST DAY

Hyderabad: The Outer Ring Road (ORR), which was thrown open for vehicular movement on Thursday, saw over 28,000 vehicles ply on the 158 km stretch.

After the lockdown came into effect from March 25, the ORR was closed the very next day as over 1.20 lakh vehicles move on the road on normal days. Within the next few days, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is expecting the movement of vehicles to increase by at least 50 per cent ­—­60,000 vehicles per day.

Vehicle owners still might not take out cars or other four-wheelers on the ORR as inter-state borders remain closed. Unlike cars and other four-wheelers, trucks and goods vehicles would be allowed to ply for 24 hours.