Hyderabad restaurateur bags global award

TAMANNASMEHDI By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nobin K John, founder, Orka Wellness cafe has recently been awarded with two international certifications, one from the Institute of Functional Academy, USA, and the other from the Wahls Academy, USA certifying him as a ‘Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach’ and a ‘Certified Health Practitioner’. This makes him the only Indian to have these two renowned certifications of fitness. An excited Nobin, said on the phone from Hong Kong, where he is currently stuck due to Covid-19 restrict i o n s t h a t , “These will allow me to help individuals who want to upkeep their immunity, stabilise/reverse health conditions especially neurodegenerative cardiometabollic, hormonal issues or just work towards enhanced longevity.”

Functional medicine, Nobin explains is a branch of medicine that takes up an integrative approach. “It looks at an individual as a unique whole being, and looks for root causes to symptoms and diseases.” He adds, “Functional medicine community is a wing of individuals who look at diseases as a situation, one that can be stabilised or reversed by conscious lifestyle changes, food, and exercise.”

Nobin, who is a also a pilot with Cathy-Pacific airlines says holisitc approach must be taken to reduce the overall system inflammation. He adds, “We are all in a situation where our immune system is being challenged. Immunity is a function of so many biochemical process that involve our gut, brain, hormones and detoxication pathways.” Orka, he informs, is planning to expand it’s wellness cafe and services all over India in the coming years as he believes people need an option on every corner of the street to have healthier eating options.