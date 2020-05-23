STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad restaurateur bags global award

Functional medicine, Nobin explains is a branch of medicine that takes up an integrative approach.

Published: 23rd May 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By TAMANNASMEHDI
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nobin K John, founder, Orka Wellness cafe has recently been awarded with two international certifications, one from the Institute of Functional Academy, USA, and the other from the Wahls Academy, USA certifying him as a ‘Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach’ and a ‘Certified Health Practitioner’. This makes him the only Indian to have these two renowned certifications of fitness. An excited Nobin, said on the phone from Hong Kong, where he is currently stuck due to Covid-19 restrict i o n s t h a t , “These will allow me to help individuals who want to upkeep their immunity, stabilise/reverse health conditions especially neurodegenerative cardiometabollic, hormonal issues or just work towards enhanced longevity.”

Functional medicine, Nobin explains is a branch of medicine that takes up an integrative approach. “It looks at an individual as a unique whole being, and looks for root causes to symptoms and diseases.” He adds, “Functional medicine community is a wing of individuals who look at diseases as a situation, one that can be stabilised or reversed by conscious lifestyle changes, food, and exercise.”

Nobin, who is a also a pilot with Cathy-Pacific airlines says holisitc approach must be taken to reduce the overall system inflammation. He adds, “We are all in a situation where our immune system is being challenged. Immunity is a function of so many biochemical process that involve our gut, brain, hormones and detoxication pathways.” Orka, he informs, is planning to expand it’s wellness cafe and services all over India in the coming years as he believes people need an option on every corner of the street to have healthier eating options.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nobin K John Orka Wellness cafe
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp