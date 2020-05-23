STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I learnt to cut my hair!

By Mahesh Katta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : This lockdown has taught me the importance of human interaction. I am an outgoing person, and I love meeting new people. Despite staying with a flat mate, the absence of new connections took a toll on me sometimes. The initial 10 days of the lockdown were pretty bad, but then I decided not to crib anymore and be comfortable with uncertainty.

I started trying out new dishes, and connecting with friends online. I also binge-watched many online series. Right now, am conducting a few online classes. However, these classes don’t have the energy of the physical classes.

I have also realised that there are good and bad days. After cooking, cleaning and conducting classes for 4-5 days, I feel tired and my pace slackens. On good days, I buy fancy items from the supermarket and make exotic dishes, wash utensils and dance, but on bad ones, I don’t want to do anything. After remaining in quarantine for two months, I have now started asking my friends to let me stay at their places so that there is some change in setting.

In the last two years, I have travelled to eight countries. In fact, I wanted to travel to 35 countries before I hit 35, but now, I realise that I cannot travel this year. One of the most useful skills I have learnt during the pandemic is cutting my own hair. It will help me save on my salon expenses in the long run. I have also expanded my cooking skills.

Before the quarantine, I could make only one kind of chicken curry or omelette. But now, I can make various chicken appetizers and at least five kinds of omelettes. Also, once a week, I ask the students in my online classes to dress up and have a drink with me. We dance, share our stories and feel good to be part of a community.

— Mahesh Katta, dance fitness master (As told to Kakoli Mukherjee)

