Now, experience the world from your home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Anonline travel brand, has launched an inspiring ‘Travel from Home’ series of virtual activities and experiences to remind us of the excitingly diverse world we all live in and inspire would-be travellers to relieve their wanderlust to keep their spirits high, despite continued travel restrictions and Covid-19 worries.

In collaboration with Expedia Local Expert partners around the world, Expedia has curated a dynamic world of virtual travel, cultural, educational and entertaining experiences, of fering armchair adventurers, young and old, the very best globally inspired journeys and activities to experience online, all from the comfort of their own home. Findings from Expedia’s 2019 annual Vacation Deprivation study shows that 92 per cent of Indians taking regular holidays is important for their general health and well being.

Explore the arts Culture vultures can immerse themselves in a worldly wealth of arts and architecture, with online virtual visits to the world’s architectural marvels and appreciate art-historian guided tours around many of the world-acclaimed international galleries.

Cook up a storm Aspiring cooks can discover a veritable menu of culinary experiences to tantalize the senses, as both seasoned chefs and local home-cooks inspire and encourage you to embrace their own distinct culinary culture.

Keep the family entertained Whether young or old, enjoy being educated and entertained with a virtual world of cultural experiences for the whole family to do. Enthuse the kids with new adventures from the heart of Paris, or buckle in as a family and take a virtual drive through the streets of Berlin.