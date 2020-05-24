Hyd airport to follow Aarogya Setu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no clarity yet from the State government on the quarantine procedure of passengers arriving in domestic flights from May 25, Airport Chief Health Official of the RGIA told Express that they would follow the Centre’s orders and rely on the Arogya Setu app for quarantine.

Dr Anuradha Medoju, the Health Officer, said, “We will track every passenger’s health status on the app, so there won’t be a need to quarantine them. People who don’t have a green status on the app will not be allowed to enter the airport, as per the Centre’s guidelines”. Meanwhile, the State police clarified that passengers, who wished to travel by flights, need not collect e-passes. The e-pass facility being availed by inter-State road travellers will, however, continue.