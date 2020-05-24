STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shadnagar on high alert as man tests positive

The area, which includes the bustling Gunj Colony, Vijayanagar Colony and Eshwar Colony, now resembles scenes from the first phase of the lockdown.

One COVID19 case has set Shadnagar town on high-alert with the Ranga Reddy district authorities have closed down the main business centres.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Covid-19 case detected at Shadnagar on Friday has set the town on high-alert with the Rangareddy district authorities directing all business establishments in the commercial part of the town to shut down. 

The area, which includes the bustling Gunj Colony, Vijayanagar Colony and Eshwar Colony, now resembles scenes from the first phase of the lockdown. “As a preventive measure, we ordered to close the shops and restrict people from venturing out. If more cases are reported, we will consider declaring it a red zone,” Chandu Naik, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, said.

The Covid-19 patient, a money collection agent, roamed around the town after the lockdown was eased. His  job involved visiting commercial establishments who were his clients, officials said. His primary contacts, including a doctor, have been directed to stay in quarantine. The police, meanwhile, said all shops and liquor stores in the area are likely to be shut for a couple more days. Twenty two samples have been sent for testing after the positive case was detected. 

