1.58 lakh migrants transported so far: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, officials arranged 40 trains from various Railway stations to transport over 50,000 migrant workers to their respective places on Saturday. The transportation cost of `13.15 crore was borne by the State government. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appreciated police and railway officials for ensuring that there was no inconvenience to migrant workers.

Somesh Kumar said that till date, over 1.58 lakh migrant workers had been shifted to their native places through 124 trains. The migrants were sent to railway stations through TSRTC buses from different locations and supplied two food packets, three water bottles and fruits each.

“The process of sending the migrant workers, who wanted to return to their native places, has reached its final stage. The migrants who hail from Amphan-hit West Bengal will be sent back as and when the situation improves there, 10 special trains were made ready for West-Bengal migrants,” said Somesh Kumar.

He added that few more trains would be arranged for any stranded migrants who were still there in the State. He thanked the Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Additional DG Jitender, Police Commissioners Anjani Kumar, Mahesh Bhagawat, VC Sajjanar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, and other officials.