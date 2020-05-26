Alcoholic attempts suicide after tiff with father

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an alcoholic attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze at Shameerpet on Monday after his father admonished him.

According to the police, Battula Gopinath, 21, a resident of Shameerpet, had been working as a hamali. Ever since the liquor shops reopened, he had been spending all his money on alcohol. After he came home drunk on Sunday, his father Sattaiah admonished him.

This led to a quarrel between the father and the son. In a fit of rage, Gopinath doused himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. Doctors said he has sustained 70 per cent burns and his condition is critical.

In another incident, 43-year-old Kamalamma attempted suicide at Meerpet on Monday, after her alcoholic husband tried to set her ablaze. She jumped into a lake near her house. Police rescued her and counselled her.