Osmania University land controversy: GHMC stops work at DD Colony

Further, the High Court has given permission only for clearing bushes and not for any construction work.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders inspect Osmania University’s land at DD Colony in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of the controversy going on regarding construction works on a land near DD colony belonging to Osmania University, GHMC has stopped the work on Monday morning and asked parties to maintain status quo.

In view of the objection petition filed by Registrar, Osmania University, there is no valid permission for construction of compound wall, and, the earlier issued permission has lapsed.  Therefore, GHMC stopped the construction.

Recently, Osmania University Registrar Ch Gopala Reddy and OSD to Vice-Chancellor T Krishna Rao met Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, and submitted a representation to him regarding encroachment of Osmania University land by nine persons and requested the GHMC to cancel permissions issued if any. In the meanwhile, a few individuals started clearing the bushes on Saturday, and, when GHMC officials inspected the site they found that one of the plot owners was digging the land and cleaning the site area.

GHMC stopped the work and instructed the site supervisor not to take up any construction activity and submit all relevant documents relating to the said property of 3,296 sq yards.

The plot owners showed a building permission which was issued by GHMC on March 17, 2009, and orders of the High Court dated January 3, 2007, in which the High Court has ordered the Station House Officer, Amberpet, to grant police aid to the petitioners namely S Jagan Mohan Rao and P Krishna Reddy for clearing bushes on their respective plots. The plot holders have also submitted orders of the Supreme court and copies of sale deeds.

The permission issued by GHMC in March 2009 lapsed in 2012 and the plot holders have to obtain fresh permission before starting of any work including construction of compound wall.Further, the High Court has given permission only for clearing bushes and not for any construction work.

VHR welcomes GHMC’s move

Congress Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao has welcomed the GHMC official’s move to dismantle the illegal constructions in Osmania University land. He thanked the Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy for responding positively on their complaint against the encroachments of OU land.

