COVID-19 lockdown can be used to manage psoriasis

Published: 27th May 2020 08:07 AM

Dr Vijaya Bhaskar Mallela

Dr Vijaya Bhaskar Mallela

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Psoriasis can be an ordeal for those living with it even in the best of times. However, if the right techniques are utilised to manage this chronic condition, the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown could be utilised to manage this auto-immune condition. Managing psoriasis while staying at home not only gives more time to be cognizant about skin health, but also keeps one safe from the risk of contracting Covid-19 infection.

The prolonged period of time spent at home, may also help psoriasis patients understand the patterns of their remissions better, thereby improving overall therapy plans and lifestyle habits with advice from their medical experts. During the lockdown, psoriasis patients might not be able to visit their dermatologist for consultation.

Therefore, it is important to touch base with them through teleconsultation to discuss any changes that they may be required in their treatment regime. Keep the dermatologist informed if you experience any noticeable changes with the skin. Being confined to home, isolation, or overburden of managing office and housework, could put people under stress, which is a trigger for psoriasis flare-ups. Hence, it is important to stay positive, which would not only help manage the symptoms of psoriasis, but will also benefit overall physical and mental well-being.

– Dr Vijaya Bhaskar Mallela, MD, FAAD, Head, Department of Dermatology, Omni Super Specialty Hospitals, Hyderabad

What is prosiasis?

1. It is an auto immune condition and is not contagious.
2. In psoriasis, new skin cells develop more rapidly (three-four days), than they normally do (30-40 days), not allowing body enough time to shed the older ones
3. This leads to a build-up on the skin’s surface and appears as dry, itchy, flaky and red patches 

Medical experts recommend

1. Follow the treatment plan recommended by your dermatologist. Get adequate amount of sleep, wear loose cotton clothing, and forgo fried and processed food 
2. Avoid using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, as they can make your already dry psoriasis skin worse. A gentle cleanser used appropriately (at least 20 seconds with warm water) will do the job 
3. Wearing face masks and gloves, and using chemical disinfectants in the home may harm skin
4. Consuming a diet loaded with fruits and green vegetables that are rich in Omega 3 and Vitamins is beneficial. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to psoriasis. While this deficiency does not cause psoriasis, it may impact the body’s ability to keep the skin healthy which may increase flare ups 
5. Practice meditation, and relaxation breathing exercises  
6. Avoid soaking in a hot bath and opt for shorter and lukewarm showers. Moisturise your skin adequately with the right solution

Comments

