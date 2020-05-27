Dental student kills herself in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not getting an MBBS seat and unwilling to continue studying BDS, a student of Osmania Dental college, committed suicide at LB Nagar on Tuesday.

KPS Sahithi, who was in the fourth year of BDS, jumped from the 14th floor of her apartment and died on the spot, police said. Sahithi lived at Bairamalguda of LB Nagar with her parents Raghurama Rao and Padmavathi. Before joining the course, she had been aspiring for an MBBS seat. Based on her father’s complaint, LB Nagar police have registered a case.