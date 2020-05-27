Drunk man smashes wife’s head with boulder in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspecting that his wife was seeing someone else, a drunken man named V Satish killed his wife by smashing her head with a boulder.

The horrific crime took place at Bachupally in the early hours of Tuesday. Fed up with her husband’s harassment, the victim Jayalaxmi (32), had been staying with her sons at a relative’s place for the past four days.

Early on Tuesday, Satish came in an inebriated condition to where Jayalaxmi was put up with their sons. He picked up a quarrel with her. During the argument, he picked up a boulder and smashed Jayalaxmi’s head and face with it.

Domestic violence

Jayalaxmi was advised by her parents to go to the relative’s residence since Satish’s behaviour was getting out of hand