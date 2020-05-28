34 per cent employees fear layoff is imminent as lockdown continues: Survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 10% active jobseekers confirmed that they have been laid-off during the 64-day lockdown, revealed a survey by job site, Naukri.com. Close to 50% jobseekers confirmed that they are using this time to focus on self-development.



The survey also revealed that the jobseekers from the IT, pharma and medical/healthcare industries were less impacted by layoffs and salary cuts as compared to their counterparts from other industries.

Seventy percent of jobseekers are scouting new jobs for better career opportunities followed by 16% due to salary cuts by their organization and 14% due to the fear of being laid off by their company.

Out of the 10% of jobseekers who have already been laid off, 15% were from the airlines and e-commerce industry each and around 14% were from hospitality.

Around 13% of the laid-off employees were senior professionals with 11+ years of work experience and were working in either Sales (12%), HR & Admin (12%) roles.

Responding to the findings, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “On the positive side it is heartening to see that more than 50% of jobseekers are focusing on upskilling for better career opportunities and that is a sure shot way of long term career growth.”