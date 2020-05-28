STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

34 per cent employees fear layoff is imminent as lockdown continues: Survey

​The survey also revealed that the jobseekers from the IT, pharma and medical/healthcare industries were less impacted by layoffs and salary cuts as compared to counterparts from other industries.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Seventy percent of jobseekers are scouting new jobs for better career opportunities.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 10% active jobseekers confirmed that they have been laid-off during the 64-day lockdown, revealed a survey by job site, Naukri.com. Close to 50% jobseekers confirmed that they are using this time to focus on self-development.

The survey also revealed that the jobseekers from the IT, pharma and medical/healthcare industries were less impacted by layoffs and salary cuts as compared to their counterparts from other industries.

Seventy percent of jobseekers are scouting new jobs for better career opportunities followed by 16% due to salary cuts by their organization and 14% due to the fear of being laid off by their company.

Out of the 10% of jobseekers who have already been laid off, 15% were from the airlines and e-commerce industry each and around 14% were from hospitality.

Around 13% of the laid-off employees were senior professionals with 11+ years of work experience and were working in either Sales (12%), HR & Admin (12%) roles.

Responding to the findings, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “On the positive side it is heartening to see that more than 50% of jobseekers are focusing on upskilling for better career opportunities and that is a sure shot way of long term career growth.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
layoffs Naukri.com Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp