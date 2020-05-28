The skies are open now. Are you flying?

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: With limited opportunities in towns and small cities, millions flock to metros and the capital regions to earn a living and climb the social ladder. Travelling ‘home’ for many is usually a journey of a few hours. Hence, the inability to travel in the lockdown has left a majority of us feeling ‘home sick’. Travel, is now, recovering in stages, and ease to travel is varying region-by-region. The Hyderabad International Airport handled 20 departures and 19 arrivals on Monday and Tuesday with a passenger load of 2,500 to 3,000. Even as domestic air travel resumed on Monday after a gap of almost two months, people are still hesitant to get on board.

To quell safety fears, SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, “Hyderabad International Airport has commenced its operations after a gap of almost two-months. We are fully geared up to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers while they are travelling through our airport. Already equipped with fully paperless e-boarding facility since long, Hyderabad International Airport will be offering technology based contact-less boarding for passengers across all passenger touch points. The airport has undertaken robust deep-cleaning and sanitisation across the entire terminal and passengers need not be in the least apprehensive, as passenger safety is our priority.” Ajay Singh, chairman and MD, SpiceJet, also re-assured his passengers.

He said, “SpiceJet is back to where it belongs! We are delighted to have resumed our flight operations in a completely smooth manner and by following safety guidelines and protocol laid down by the government.” Despite airlines and airports sharing extensive information on sanitising of aircrafts, use of PPE and social distancing, people are still biding their time before they decide on travel. One of the reasons, most say, is the health risk that travel poses not just for them, but also for their families and friends. “My parents are both over 50, and immunocompromised. I do not wish to become a carrier of the virus to them. There is no emergency, so no point risking travel and infecting them too,” says Kaushani Paul, who lives in Leela Nagar, Ameerpet.

“The reason why most people are hesitating is due to extreme fear psychosis set in everyone’s mind about Covid-19,” says Farzana Haque, regional director, Wanderers. She adds, “The road travel that has been allowed is for essential reasons, not just for relaxation or tourism. Rail journeys are also mainly to get from one place to the next because people have been stranded for long.” Reports of people travelling on trains testing positive is also creating fear in people. Farzana says, “Exposure to virus in air travel is the least compared to other forms of travel.” Farzana says, “The other reason is because every State has a different rule for quarantine, with rules changing by the hour making it difficult for people to make decisions.

Thrilok Abhishek & Pooja Kale

No one wants to be unnecessarily quarantined.” Sravani Ammireddy, 26, a finance associate who went home to Vizag as her paying guest facility closed in March, says, “My parents and I were scared that I may catch the virus if I travel right now. Luckily, my boss has granted extension to Work From Home.”

Sunil Allamaraj, 33, software professional, Capgemini has been stuck in the city since March 21 when he came here from Bengaluru to celebrate Ugadi with his sister. His wife, Smriti Aishwarya, 27, who works in IBM is also stuck, but in Patna since the same day. Despite wanting to go back home and be re-united, they have decided to postpone travel by a week. “I don’t know if we will be quarantined when we get to Bengaluru. I am unable to get answers from the Covid-19 helpline,” says he. Sunil is also skeptical with the many flight cancellations. “We want things to settle down, before we decide to book our tickets.” Thrilok Abhishek, 32, head of marketing of a health start-up Ekincare and his wife Pooja Kale, 29, who works in digital marketing, are expecting their first child.

Thrilok and Pooja do not want to travel, but Thrilok is keen on his parents (from Bhilai) and in-laws (from Aurangabad) to come to Hyderabad. He says, “Not just for health reasons, but there is so much confusion, whether it is travel by air, rail or road. We want things streamlined, and by end of June, we would like our parents to travel.”Many professionals, who have been asked to work out of offices say they might not be granted leaves. Sriram Murthy, 45, head of logistics and service of a gadget firm is “desperately wanting to visit his wife and two children who live in Vizag.” He says, however, that he cannot get two week leave incase he has to be house quarantined in AP. Currently he has booked tickets for June 15, and is hopfeul that by then norms will be further relaxed. Said a journalist working with a national daily, “The stress about contracting the Coronavirus coupled with the burden of holding on to a job, I just need a break to be with my parents. I don’t think I will be granted two-weeks leave.”

