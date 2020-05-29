CCMB successfully cultures virus, begins testing of potential drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has successfully cultured the novel Coronavirus from the samples collected from the Covid-19 patients and is in a position now to produce inactivated forms of the virus in large quantities, to help the pharmaceutical companies test their drugs and vaccines.

Virologists at CCMB headed by Dr Krishnan H Harshan have isolated the infectious viruses. Speaking to Express, CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said the research lab had successfully cultured the novel Coronavirus in Vero cells and Vero E6 cells, which yields higher amounts of the virus and the human lung epithelial cells as well.

This has enabled the CCMB to assay the cells. He said many government and private organisations had already approached the CCMB to test their drugs, instruments and other anti-novel Coronavirus products.

He said, “Using the Vero cell lines to grow the Coronavirus, CCMB is now in a position to isolate and maintain viral strains from different regions. We are working towards producing viruses in large quantities that can be inactivated, and used in vaccine development and antibody production for therapeutic purposes.” Dr Mishra added, “We have started testing potential drugs with other partners such as DRDO using this viral culture.

We hope that such systems are replicated at multiple research institutes and private companies to make a useful resource.” According to a release by the CCMB, there are six potential uses of the virus culture successfully conducted by the CCMB - vaccine development, developing antibodies or antidotes, testing of antibodies, drug-screening, testing of various disinfectants and testing of instruments that are meant to kill the novel Coronavirus.

Situation in TS under control: Chief Secy

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the Covid-19 situation in Telangana was under control. Rajiv Gauba, on Thursday, held a video conference at Delhi with all the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries on measures against Covid. Somesh Kumar told the official that the State government had been following the guidelines issued by the Centre and making all the arrangements to control virus, particularly in the containment zones. The Chief Secretary added that the government was well-prepared with requisite PPE kits, masks, testing kits, beds, ventilators and hospitals to manage up to one lakh cases in the State.