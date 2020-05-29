Covid patient with BP, diabetes delivers baby boy at Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The gynaecology team of Gandhi Hospital, on Thursday, completed a high-risk C-section surgery on a 29-year-old COVID-positive patient and delivered her baby boy safely. The patient also has co-morbidities like high BP, thyroid and diabetes making the case more complex.

“The patient was 35 weeks and two days into her pregnancy and we entered into the said C-section to ensure the safe delivery of the child. The baby weighs 3.3 kg and has been kept in the NICU for further observation and Covid tests,” said a doctor from the gynaecology wing.

Four more Covid-positive women at Gandhi Hospital are due for delivery the next month. Several others who are three to five months pregnant are also admitted. “This is the fourth successful Covid delivery at Gandhi Hospital. Three other C-sections were performed, with the last one being that of twins. Children in the previous cases have tested negative for the virus,” said Dr G Narasa Rao Netha, Deputy Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital.

Asha workers stage protest, demand PPE kits

Rangareddy: ASHA workers from Shadnagar staged a protest in front of the RDO office in Rangareddy on Thursday, demanding that they be provided masks, PPE kits and sanitisers by the State government. A worker said, “The State is conducting tests on Covid-19 suspects, but we’re not even being given PPEs. The government is disregarding us even though we’re putting our lives at risk.”