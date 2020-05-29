House cluster cases on the rise

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 2,000 mark in Telangana, all six zones of GHMC - Serlingampally, Charminar, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Khairatabad and Kukatpally are now in the red with more than one circle having a Covid positive case. It is learnt that all six have active ‘containment house clusters’ in one or more circles in their jurisdiction after the lockdown norms were relaxed. These are predominantly containment house clusters and not zones as positive cases are restricted to one-two homes in the locality.

The highest number of containment house clusters are from the Charminar zone. Here notably, the Chandrayangutta, Santoshnagar, and Falaknuma circles have 15, 12, and, six house containment clusters, said officials. The Khairatabad zone, however, has containment zones as the positive cases were detected from a market and other crowded areas and are not restricted to homes alone. “Here the number of cases from an area were not in single digit and so in Karwan circle we have six such zones and in Mehdipatnam circle we have two containment zones,” said an official from GHMC.

In Karwan, the clusters include- five at Jiyaguda and one at Rethigalli. Meanwhile, areas such as Yusufguda, Gachibowli circles in the Serlingampally zone, which were not in the red for some time have also had active positive cases. Many of these areas, which had no active cases previously have been added to the existing list after police officials on lockdown duty tested positive last week. In Secunderabad zone, which had seen the first positive case of the State, has containment house clusters in Sitaphalmandi, Amber Nagar, Lalapet.