Krishna water supply affected

Drinking water supply from Krishna river to different parts of the city was affected due to interruption in power supply for about three to four hours at Mallepally and Godakondla on Thursday. 

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The tentative affect of quantity due power interruption in Krishna system was 10 MGD in Phase-1, 9.80 MGD in Phase-2  and 10.15 MGD in Phase-3.

Water supply to the Divisions of Ghoshamahal, Riyasat Nagar, Navodaya Colony, Red Hills, Narayanaguda, Marredpally, Sahebnagar, Beerappagadda, Rajendranagar and Outer Ring Road (ORR) were completely affected. Divisions of Sanjeevareddy Nagar and Hafeezpet 5 received partial water supplies. The TS Transco officials attended to the problem and restored the power supply to all pump houses. After stabilisation of header pressures, pumps were restored. Water reached all areas of Hyderabad and the system is back on track.

