Matrimonial fraud: Woman, son arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a 44-year-old woman and her son for matrimonial fraud on Thursday. They allegedly cheated an NRI in the US, after collecting Rs 65 lakh from him in return for a life partner. Another person accused in the case is still at large.

The arrested persons have been identified as Malavika Devati, 44, from Rangareddy district, and her son Venkateswara Pranav Lalith Gopal Devati, 22, a student. The other accused, Devati Srinivas, is absconding.

According to the police, the prime accused Malavika Devati, was previously involved in cheating cases under Nallakunta and Maredpally police limits. Posing as a woman named Geethanjali, Malavika told the NRI she was willing to marry him. After he consented for marriage, she collected `65 lakh from him.

Earlier too, she had targeted NRIs looking for matches online. She would pose as a potential bride in matrimonial sites and cheat them. After collecting money from them, she would switch off her phone.