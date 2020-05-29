Need advice? Shout for help!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Headquartered at Hyderabad, LK Foundation Trust announced that it is inviting experts to come onboard to ‘Shout for Help” (SFH), a first of its kind technological platform. The experts from various fields can join as advisors to help the needy and distressed individuals by providing timely assistance,

counselling and support to Shout for Help will provide help in the matters of healthcare, finance, legal issues, and education free of any charges on https://www.shoutforhelp.org/. SFH is a free-of-cost platform as part of a ‘give back’ initiative where they contribute their time and skill to this philanthropic cause. SFH will bring philanthropists, doctors, lawyers, scientists, teachers, social service providers, intelligentsia, policy makers, NGOs, etc. and help seekers on to one common platform to identify and resolve issues, thereby creating a progressive, peaceful, and content society.