Telangana: Four die, 117 test positive for Covid

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old police constable has tested positive for Covid-19, according to information provided by the Health Department. 

Gandhi Hospital staff at the help desk wearing safety gear, as citizens await COVID-19 tests. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana on Thursday recorded 117 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the total number of cases in the State to 2,256. Of the 117 new cases, 66 were from the State, 49 were deportees from Saudi Arabia and two were of migrants.

Of the 66 new local cases, 58 are from GHMC limits, five are from Rangareddy district, two from Medchal and one from Siddipet, taking the total Covid-19 cases of people in Telangana to 1,098. The rest 348 cases fall under the category of those who have come from outside and have tested positive in the State, which include 175 migrants, 143 deportees from Saudi Arabia and 30 foreign evacuees.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old police constable has tested positive for Covid-19, according to information provided by the Health Department. The constable is a resident of Venkata Reddy Nagar in Ramanthapur and was on duty at Gandhi Hospital. The constable’s family members were not living with him as he had sent them to his native district of Nirmal.

Review meeting
Health Minister Eatala Rajender conducted a review meeting on the state of affairs at Gandhi Hospital on Thursday with the officials concerned, including hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, Medical Advisory Board officials and senior Health Department officials.

He directed the hospital superintendent to submit an indent for medicines and other essentials. At another meeting with Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Family Welfare Commissioner Dr Yogitha Rana and other officials, Eatala asked them to ensure that separate ‘Fever clinics’ are set up at all the primary, tertiary and district health centres.

In GHMC limits
Of the 66 new local cases, 58 are from GHMC limits, five are from Rangareddy district, two from Medchal and one from Siddipet, taking the total Covid-19 cases of people in Telangana to 1,098
 

