Man gags, rapes minor at Chandanagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at Chandanagar in the early hours of Friday. The accused, Shekar, a daily wage labourer, took the child into his home while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her. After the offence, he pushed her to the wall as she was running out of his house, due to which she sustained injuries.

Chandanagar police registered a case under charges of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started investigating the matter. According to the police, the girl’s family were residing at Patancheru on the city outskirts. The victim had come to her grandmother’s place at Papireddy colony in Chandanagar. The accused is their immediate neighbour.

On Thursday night, as there was a power cut, the girl and her grandmother were sleeping in front of their house. Around 2 am, the accused took the child away while she was in deep sleep, gagged her mouth, stripped her clothes and raped her.

After the girl escaped from his house, the accused followed her. But a relative of the girl, who had been searching for her, noticed the accused and questioned him, to which he replied that he had come out to close the gate and fled from the spot. Later, the girl informed her grandmother about the incident. In the morning, they approached the police and lodged a complaint. Special teams have been deputed to nab the accused.