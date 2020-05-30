STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tirupati 'laddu' subsidised sales to start in Hyderabad from tomorrow

After getting the Telangana government's nod, TTD sent the trucks loaded with about 60,000 'laddus' to the capital city of Telangana, the official added.

Published: 30th May 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Laddu

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

TIRUPATI: The famous "Tirupati laddu", the sacred "prasad" of the ancient nearby hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, will be available for purchase by devotees in Hyderabad from Sunday.

The "laddus" would be made available at the information centre of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad, a temple official told P T I on Saturday.

The official said the "laddus" were transported to Hyderabad this evening.

After getting the Telangana government's nod, TTD sent the trucks loaded with about 60,000 "laddus" to the capital city of Telangana, the official added.

The "laddu," which is priced at Rs 50 each, would be sold at Rs 25 as a token of gift to devotees during the COVID-19 lockdown period, he said.

Entry of devotees to the more than 2,000-year old temple, that used to draw thousands from across the country every day during normal times, has been barred since March 25 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the TTD came up with the plan to sell the "laddus" at subsidised price in places including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

As part of it, it had on May 25 commenced sales of "laddus" in Andhra and until this evening a total of about 12 lakh laddus were sold there, the official said.

The TTD is awaiting nod from governments in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to transport the sacred "prasad" to be sold to devotees there also, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
laddu Tirupati TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp